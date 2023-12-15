Tower of Fantasy will launch its year-end update on December 21st, with a new simulacrum, limited-time events and more

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio are welcoming a new simulacrum to the open-world MMORPG, letting players experience a new level of gameplay with Yan Miao within Tower of Fantasy beginning December 21st. In addition, you can also look forward to celebrating the Christmas season with plenty of winter-themed limited-time events within the popular cross-platform title.

In the latest update to Tower of Fantasy, you can expect to score tons of in-game goodies as rewards for taking part in the Winter Festival. All Wanderers have to do is attend the Oasis Club's special winter party. Then, you can score wintery rewards when you clear the exclusive challenges.

As for the new simulacrum, the overseer of the Department of Yuheng, Yan Miao, will be joined by Brevey who will make a grand entrance on January 9th in the 3.5 update. And if you're keen on getting your hands on more freebies within the MMORPG, why not take a look at our list of Tower of Fantasy codes to get your fill?

Just in case you're not familiar with the game, Tower of Fantasy lets you explore the planet of Aida across a post-apocalyptic landscape, with action-packed combat either in co-op or solo modes.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the year-end update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Tower of Fantasy on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.