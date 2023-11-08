Grand Cross: Age of Titans adds the Elric brothers and more in latest Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood collab

Netmarble has announced an epic crossover event within Grand Cross: Age of Titans, letting players experience the popular anime Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood within the strategy game. In particular, you can look forward to welcoming new playable characters to the fray, along with fresh boss battles, limited-time Collaboration Chapter Missions, and more.

In the latest collab within Grand Cross: Age of Titans, you can expect to get your hands on Edward Elric himself as a new playable character. Joining this lineup are Roy Mustang and Riza Hawkeye, as well as Lust and Envy. As a special bonus, Alphonse Elric will also be joining the game as a new playable Titan.

By the way, we've got a list of redeem codes you can use for some freebies, or you can vote for the game over at our Pocket Gamer Awards 2023.

As for the Collaboration Demon Extermination, you can try and take down the giant boss Gluttony, or step into the Homunculus Summon Battle to see if you've got what it takes to go against Lust and Envy. Additionally, the new Edward Elric's Adventure event will put Edward Elric and Edward Elric Manastones up for grabs - all you have to do is check in to receive the rewards.

On the other hand, the Riza Hawkeye's Firearm Training event will reward you with Roy Mustang Manastones, Riza Hawkeye Manastones, Lust Manastones, and Envy Manastones via some fun bingo content.

If you're keen on experiencing the update yourself, you can do so by downloading Grand Cross: Age of Titans on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest additions.