Tower of Fantasy is gearing up for the release of v3.6 - Beyond Horizons, which features a brand new map

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have just dropped a major announcement today, outlining what’s to come in Tower of Fantasy’s upcoming update. Titled version 3.6 - Beyond Horizons, the next major expansion will be released towards the end of the month. It takes players on a brand new adventure as they are transported to an all-new map, Aquaville.

In Tower of Fantasy’s highly anticipated version 3.6 update, players will visit Aquaville, which has been associated with the beginnings of mankind and pre-timestamp technology. It was unfortunately ruined at the inception itself, but is slowly being restored due to efforts from advanced technologies like the Distant Beacon Cabin and the Gravity Rail.

A lot goes into ensuring Aquaville’s functionality, from intricate structures to complex operational systems. Gravitational function is slowly returning as well, thanks to the repair and reconstruction that is occurring at a rapid pace. A lot, however, still remains shrouded in a fog of mystery, especially the ruins and industrial zones that are full of secrets. They may help put an end to the Darkness in Domain 9, so it’s crucial to uncover these in time.

With a new map comes a new storyline called Impending Storm. The title suggests that a cyclone is brewing as players draw nearer to a battle with the Hive Mother. It marks the end of the old era and the beginning of a new one. In addition, players can train alongside Ying Zhao, a combat droid, and Fei Lian, Domain 9’s native creature, as they prepare to face two more bosses.

Besides all the combat, a number of challenging puzzles will also be part of the v3.6 update. The Thawing Talisman, a mysterious object left behind by an alien civilization, is capable of charging dark tokens by making use of Aquaville Bright Crystals. A lot more puzzles will be scattered throughout the Beyond Horizons map.

Tower of Fantasy’s version 3.6 update launches on January 30th.