Tower of Fantasy teases version 4.1 "The Masked Heart" update, with limited-time events currently underway

Rate-up events and permanent additions to the gacha

Rubilia will soon be part of the permanent Choice Weapons/Matrices Pool

Grab Lin's exclusive outfit and weapon skin for a limited time

Take part in the Stellar Network Race until July 1st

Level Infinite has teased the new version 4.1 "The Masked Heart" update within Tower of Fantasy, offering fans of the open-world MMORPG a whole bunch of fresh content to look forward to when it launches on July 2nd. Among others, this includes Rubilia joining the lineup of the permanent Choice Weapons/Matrices Pool.

While you wait for the next Tower of Fantasy update, you can still have some fun in the summer sun with the Sleek Summer Shade Reissue event. Running until June 24th, the event puts Lin's exclusive outfit and weapon skin up for grabs for a limited time only. Meanwhile, the Mirror's Shadow rate-up event will run until July 15th.

On the other hand, the Stellar Network Race is still underway, where you can unleash your inner speed demon until July 1st in exchange for cool in-game goodies. And speaking of fast cars and fast tracks, The Speedy Lightwheel is another new feature you can look forward to after the 4.1 version update. This will offer support for the gravity rail draw-in function, and will allow you to transmit the car to a specific station - what a way to speed through the Gesthos Network!

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Tower of Fantasy on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.