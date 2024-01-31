Evangelion collaboration event is coming to Tower of Fantasy this year

Battle classic mecha from the anime during the event.

Tower of Fantasy will host an Evangelion collaboration event in the first half of 2024.

Three Evangelion characters will be available as Simulacrum during the event.

The game will also celebrate its 1.5-year anniversary with a new Simulacrum and in-game events.

Tower of Fantasy is announcing it will host its first-ever collaboration event this year. The game is partnering with Evangelion, an anime from the 90s. Tower of Fantasy's Evangelion collaboration event will introduce characters from the anime to the game, including Asuka Langley Soryu.

Tower of Fantasy is a cross-platform open-world MMORPG taking place far into the future. In Tower of Fantasy, humanity escaped and settled on planet Aida when the earth's environment collapsed. You'll complete cooperative and sole quests while participating in engaging combat and obtaining unique simulacrums.

According to publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio, the new collaboration event will launch within the first half of 2024. During the event, you'll have a chance to obtain Evangelion characters Rei Ayanami, Shinji Ikari, and Asuka Langley Soryu as limited Simulacrum. You'll also encounter classic mecha from the anime, including EVA-00, EVA-01, and EVA-02, by completing the story. The collab will also feature an adorable companion, Smart Servant Pen Pen, and a new customized vehicle.

Additionally, Tower of Fantasy is celebrating its 1.5-year anniversary with new in-game activities, which will arrive with the 3.6 update. The update will also introduce the new Simulacrum Plotti, a neurotic perfectionist. Plotti maintains Gesthos and supervises the operation of multiple spacetime Omnium reactors.

Plotti went to investigate an abnormality that occurred during the authorization of the Infinite Sundial's Omnium reactor in Domain 9. Plotti is not a tech personnel but has strong coding skills and enjoys penetration operations. In addition to the new Simulacrum and events, the 3.6 upgrade will also introduce a variety of rewards for you to collect during the 1.5-year anniversary event.

Tower of Fantasy is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information and to stay up to date on all the latest Tower or Fantasy news, follow the game on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), or YouTube.