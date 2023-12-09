Tower of Fantasy unveils collaboration event with Evangelion set for 2024

Level Infinite and Hotta Studios have just revealed the details for Tower of Fantasy’s next collaboration. The open-world MMORPG will be partnering with Evangelion for a thrilling event in 2024. While there’s still some time to go before the collab, it’s exciting to know that these two powerhouses will be joining forces in the near future.

In the Tower of Fantasy x Evangelion crossover, players can expect the addition of iconic characters from the show like Asuka Langley Soryu, Rei Ayanami, Shinji Ikari, and even Evangelion Test Type-01. They will take wanderers on a new adventure across Aida as they help fend off a new threat. It goes without saying that bucketloads of themed goodies will be available, including limited-time simulacrums, plots, outfits, and customized vehicles.

That’s not all the news the developers dropped because they’ve also given us a sneak peek into their next content update. Titled Electrifying Winter Rhapsody, the new expansion is arriving on December 21st and expands the main story with the Domain 9: Extraterrestrial Visitor questline.

The retrieval of the Darkform from Hendeca and the beginning of a research campaign ushered in an era of peace in Domain 9. Friends from outside the region are also chiming in as several puzzles need to be solved around the Omnium Reactor at the Infinite Sundial. Version 3.5 will further introduce the Dark Wretch: Forlorn Minister boss who was originally known as the Domain Guard.

Unfortunately, he went to Hendeca County under Luo’s order and transformed into the Dark Wretch with teleportation abilities. The Forlorn Minister is quite a unique boss because he has still managed to retain some of his consciousness, owing to his intense obsession and strong determination. He’s quite a unique boss and should pose an entertaining challenge for players.

Download Tower of Fantasy now for free.