TheSoul Publishing and Kokku have teamed up to host a virtual Polar concert experience in Roblox

TheSoul, a leading digital studio, has teamed up with Kokku (a co-developer with previous work on the Horizon series and Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War) to bring a concert experience to Roblox. The week-long gig, which kicks off on December 12th, is called Happier Than Ever and will feature the virtual pop star Polar.

Kokku's involvement in the event was the creation of Club Box, an amusement park that will play host to Polar's upcoming performance. During the show, Polar will debut new tracks exclusive to Roblox that include Sold Love, Shivers, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Happier than ever. Unlike real-life gigs, the show won't start until you step onto the stage, so don't worry about missing any of the songs.

Although the virtual pop star's set is the main attraction, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy dotted around the venue. For instance, you can find coins to spend on limited items like the Guitar UGC. Or, if you're feeling fancy, you can snag a VIP Pass to gain access to exclusive areas, unique items and a special badge.

Beyond that, there are several mini-games to enjoy, including photo booths and a Giant Record Player, confirming that even in a digital world, vinyl is still the best format for music. If you're feeling competitive, you could participate in the Totem Tower Challenge, an obstacle race where you stand a chance of winning a Trophy Hat Limited UGC item.

Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts in creating an experience like this, so we asked Thiago de Freitas, CEO, and Carlos Estigarribia, Head of Business Development at Kokku a few questions about how it all came together.

Connecting with Generation Z and Generation Alpha poses distinctive challenges for brands. These tech-savvy, socially connected generations demand interactive, visually appealing, and dynamic experiences. The hurdle is not just in meeting these expectations but also in doing so in a manner that is easily adaptable and scalable for non-technical teams.

In developing Club Blox, we focused on crafting a user-friendly platform, facilitating scalability. To address this, we introduced a versatile 'backstage' feature empowering creative and marketing teams to swiftly modify the space, incorporate new content, and reimagine the overall experience.

Similarly, with Polar, our challenge involved maintaining her distinctive look and feel from other media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. This required pushing the boundaries of the Roblox platform to ensure her avatar's visual fidelity and synchronise her dance moves seamlessly with the music.

Our products tackle this challenge head-on. By offering a simplified 'backstage' for Club Blox, we empower teams to tailor the experience with ease. This flexibility ensures that the product can evolve with the changing preferences of these dynamic generations. Additionally, in the case of Polar, we've prioritised platform compatibility and visual consistency to bridge the gap between the virtual and real-world personas, providing an authentic and immersive experience for users

We take immense pride in the social features integrated into Club Blox for the Polar experience.

In reality, attending a concert transcends merely standing in front of the stage; it is a profoundly social experience. We have seamlessly incorporated this essence into Polar, where players not only witness the performance but actively participate in a range of social activities. From engaging in mini-games to visiting the food court, taking snapshots at the photo booth, and beyond, we've curated an immersive environment that mirrors the holistic social experience of attending a live concert.

This facet is especially significant for Generation Z and Alpha, as it aligns with their interactive and socially-driven preferences, offering a dynamic and engaging space for shared experiences and connections."

In the ever-evolving landscape of brand engagement, connecting with Generation Z and Alpha presents a formidable challenge. These generations, characterized by their digital fluency and demand for immersive experiences, require brands to transcend traditional marketing approaches. The struggle lies in crafting experiences that resonate authentically with these tech-savvy, socially connected audiences.

The Club Blox and Polar project was conceived as a strategic response to this challenge. Recognizing the need to go beyond conventional gaming interactions, our objective was to establish a meaningful connection between the brand (Polar) and its audience. Leveraging the existing character design and animations for Polar, our focus shifted towards developing features that would not only capture attention but also foster a sense of intimacy and emotional resonance.

In addressing this challenge, the 'Meet and Greet' area emerged as a pivotal component, allowing users to interact with Polar in a personalised space. This deliberate move was driven by the understanding that today's audiences seek more than just entertainment; they crave personal connections with the brands they engage with. By providing a virtual space for direct interaction, we aimed to bridge the gap between the digital and real worlds, fostering a stronger emotional bond.

Furthermore, the inclusion of a 'Dance' mini-game injects an element of fun and interactivity into the experience. This not only aligns with the preferences of Generation Z and Alpha but also transforms the brand interaction into an engaging, dynamic activity.

In essence, the Club Blox and Polar project is not just about gaming; it's about creating a digital ecosystem that mirrors the complexity and richness of real-world social interactions. This approach resonates with the industry's shift towards holistic and immersive experiences, ultimately fostering brand loyalty and elevating user engagement.

Polar's impact doesn't conclude with a single concert; our strategic vision involves her becoming a recurring presence at Club Blox. The virtual nature of her character unlocks a plethora of possibilities that transcend the limitations of real-life performers.

As we look ahead, we are eager to welcome not only Polar but also new and well-known artists to perform within the dynamic Club Blox space. This approach extends beyond entertainment—it's about creating a vibrant hub where artists can connect intimately with their audience and reach out to entirely new demographics, leveraging the unique capabilities of the virtual realm.

As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of virtual experiences, our journey forward includes a commitment to pushing boundaries, fostering innovative collaborations, and continually enhancing the Club Blox environment. Our aspiration is not solely to entertain but to pioneer new frontiers in virtual entertainment and redefine the possibilities of brand engagement within the Roblox metaverse.