Total Football, a brand new football simulation title, launches in just a few days

Indie studio GALA SPORTS has announced the release date for their next project: a football simulator titled simply Total Football. Due out November 18th, this one is pure football through and through and features official licensing from FIFPro and Manchester City, making this a genuine experience.

If you’ve played other mobile sports games like NBA 2K or even Madden 23, you know what you’re in for here. There are options to play casually, matching up your favourite teams against one another without much stakes, as well as an immersive single-player mode where you’ll lead your own team to victory alongside a real-time-based multiplayer PvP mode too!

One of the big sells of Total Football is also the fact that the legendary Ronaldinho is the face of the game, and that means that of course you can take him to the pitch and recreate some of his best plays and techniques, putting you into the shoes of potentially the biggest football star of all time.

Combine all of that with simple FIFA-like gameplay that is based upon a 4-button system along with intelligent team and opposing team artificial intelligence, and there’s a lot to love here if you’re a fan of the sport and have been looking for a good mobile football simulation experience.

To assist with the immersion, the game is also fully realised in Unreal Engine, giving the graphics a beautiful polish that compliments the motion capture used to base player movement upon reality, making it all mix into a beautifully accurate football sim that is sure to wow you.

If you’d like to give it a go yourself, you can currently pre-order Total Football at the link below! Currently, the iOS page isn't up just yet, but in the meantime, you check out the official website for more information and updates!