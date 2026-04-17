Perchang World unveils comedian James Acaster as its in-game narrator

Perchang World has unveiled James Acaster as its in-game narrator

The physics-based puzzler expands greatly on the original format

And it's exclusive to Apple Arcade, set to arrive this May

Perchang World is shaping up to be an interesting new spin on the physics-puzzle classic. And with that increased set of production values also comes the inevitable splashing of just a little bit of cash. Which, it seems, has gone to the newly revealed in-game narrator James Acaster.

Best known to UK readers for his appearances on, well, it seems like every panel show lately, James Acaster is a dry and irreverent comedian in the vein of Milton Jones or Tommy Cooper with his characteristic voice and surreal observations. So, he rather fits the tone of Perchang World and its surreal fun.

Perchang World, for those who haven't read our previous coverage, sees you attempting to guide a set of balls to a goal. Easy, right? Well, when it comes to bizarre obstacles and expansive levels, you'll find it a little trickier than usual. So you'll have to make use of an extensive array of gadgets and gizmos to help you out.

To sleep, perchang to dream (have we done that one already?)

While James Acaster is not particularly well-known outside the UK, it's still an interesting choice to include him in Perchang World. And games which feature UK personalities have a surprisingly positive reputation, think Little Big Planet (Stephen Fry) or Thank Goodness You're Here (Matt Berry).

Slated for a May 7th release, Perchang World will be exclusive to Apple Arcade. It could turn out to be another coup for the subscription gaming service. Certainly, for fans of the original Perchang, it's an exciting return to the world of mobile for this physics-based puzzler!

Speaking of puzzlers, Letter Trek is the latest addition to Amazon Luna's GameNight. So what inspired this crossworld puzzler and its use of your phone as a controller? Check out our Letter Trek interview to find out more!