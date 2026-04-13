Disney Magic Match 3D adds Lilo & Stitch, Lion King, and more in April update

A nostalgia-heavy patch

Disney Magic Match 3D April update adds Lilo & Stitch levels and new items

Great Outdoors Card Album features Lion King, Pocahontas, and WALL-E

Toy Story content teased with Pizza Planet aliens and themed bonuses

Disney Magic Match 3D has picked a good month to go all in on nostalgia. April's update adds Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King, Pocahontas, and WALL-E, alongside a Toy Story 5 tease. This is either a very curated selection or someone at Disney just opened a vault and said yes to everything.

The new Lilo & Stitch levels kicked off on April 1st, available once you've crossed level 200. The item pool features everything from Scrump and Lilo's dress to a high-tech communicator and the classic red wagon.

Something else to watch out for is the Great Outdoors Card Album event, built around Earth Day on April 22nd. The Lion King, Pocahontas, and WALL-E are the featured worlds this time, all tied together under a nature theme that actually makes sense. Collect cards, complete sets, unlock Magic Minis – the usual album structure, just with better framing.

Speaking of Magic Minis, April brings Plant Boot WALL-E and Big Smile Simba, both pulled from moments that you may actually remember. Judy Hopps gets a premium variant through the Star Pass, tied to performance rather than just time spent playing. Three-star victories push progress faster, which should make the premium track feel earned.

And then there’s the Toy Story tease at the end of it all. With Toy Story 5 on the horizon, the update brings in Pizza Planet aliens through flash sales and bonuses. Slightly surreal to see that series still going, honestly.

A lot of us grew up somewhere between Andy’s room and those first few films, and now there’s a fifth one on the way while we’re… still here, just with better phones. I’m still emotionally processing the third one.

If you're after more to match your way through, our list of the best match-3 games on Android is worth a scroll.