Torchlight: Infinite is hosting its third and final closed beta test in the next few days

Preparations for Torchlight: Infinite are in full swing as XD Inc has just announced that the mobile ARPG dungeon crawler will enter its third and final closed beta test, which begins in just a few days. An open beta has already been scheduled for October so it seems the developers want to get most of the bugs out of the way before it goes live.

Torchlight: Infinite’s third closed beta begins on September 4th and will run up to the 18th. Loads of content will be introduced with this test. Players can expect to use the Oracle Thea, a new hero, as they dive into three new story levels. As they explore the game through these quests, players will come across new bosses, monster populations, geographical features, and Netherrealm 2.0. Plus, at the end of the story levels, a ferocious new boss awaits.

The gameplay gets sharper with the addition of Erosion Craftings and a multitude of new tweaks that make the game so much more fluid. Customization is also a huge aspect of this game and the features keep expanding. During this CBT, six classes, and 24 talent trees will be accessible to players. They can choose three skill paddles and modify them up to five times, allowing for a tonne of possibilities.

And that is where Infinite shines. Gameplay can be extremely fine-tuned to suit playstyles. If cheesing through fights is something for you, Lifesteal Whirlwind allows for continuous full-screen AoE that will breeze through monsters like a joke. And that’s just one of the many ways styles. Just like its name suggests, there are infinite ways of playing this game.

Players can pre-register for Torchlight: Infinite by tapping on one of the links below. Also, check out their official website for more details.