News

Torchlight: Infinite teases more details on upcoming Clockwork Ballet update

Launching on July 4th

Torchlight: Infinite teases more details on upcoming Clockwork Ballet update
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Torchlight: Infinite
  • New hero trait for Divineshot Carino - Zealot of War
  • Prove your combat prowess against Silverwing Dansuse
  • Legendary gear up for grabs

XD Games has dropped the official patch notes for Torchlight: Infinite's latest update, offering more insight into the new season within the ARPG. Launching on July 4th, Clockwork Ballet will bring about a massive patch for SS5 with new enemies, fresh outfits, and welcome enhancements to the gameplay.

In the upcoming update for Torchlight: Infinite, you can look forward to a fresh hero trait for Divineshot Carino - Zealot of War. Expect to unleash the Gatling Gunslinger in Burning Red, with different combat modes you can take advantage of.

The next chapter also tasks you with taking down mysterious dolls littered all over the game - of course, you'll be rewarded handsomely for your efforts with plenty of in-game goodies. Silverwing Dansuse, the new season-exclusive boss, will also be available to challenge if you're brave enough - make sure to equip Legendary gear such as the Passing of Time and Time of Vow rings or the Heels of Hands boots to ensure a sweeping victory.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

All these are simply scratching the surface of what's in store for you in a few days, which you can learn more about on the official patch notes. You can also take a peek at our handy guide on the best class to pick to make sure you're always at the top of your game!

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Torchlight: Infinite on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.

Torchlight: Infinite icon
Download now!
Torchlight: Infinite
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.