Torchlight: Infinite teases more details on upcoming Clockwork Ballet update

XD Games has dropped the official patch notes for Torchlight: Infinite's latest update, offering more insight into the new season within the ARPG. Launching on July 4th, Clockwork Ballet will bring about a massive patch for SS5 with new enemies, fresh outfits, and welcome enhancements to the gameplay.

In the upcoming update for Torchlight: Infinite, you can look forward to a fresh hero trait for Divineshot Carino - Zealot of War. Expect to unleash the Gatling Gunslinger in Burning Red, with different combat modes you can take advantage of.

The next chapter also tasks you with taking down mysterious dolls littered all over the game - of course, you'll be rewarded handsomely for your efforts with plenty of in-game goodies. Silverwing Dansuse, the new season-exclusive boss, will also be available to challenge if you're brave enough - make sure to equip Legendary gear such as the Passing of Time and Time of Vow rings or the Heels of Hands boots to ensure a sweeping victory.

All these are simply scratching the surface of what's in store for you in a few days, which you can learn more about on the official patch notes. You can also take a peek at our handy guide on the best class to pick to make sure you're always at the top of your game!

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Torchlight: Infinite on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.