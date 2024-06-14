Torchlight: Infinite will drop major details on upcoming season with special Clockwork Ballet livestream

Special hero abilities, legendary gear and more

Clockwork Ballet launches on July 4th

The special livestream will drop on YouTube on June 29th

Expect cool giveaways during the stream

XD Games has announced the upcoming season update for Torchlight: Infinite, inviting everyone to welcome its big debut with a special livestream. In particular, you can catch the big drop over on YouTube on June 29th, 9:00 AM PDT - this should properly set the hype for the season's launch when “Clockwork Ballet” lands on July 4th.

In the latest update to Torchlight: Infinite, you can look forward to uncovering a new chapter of the game's narrative with special hero abilities and legendary gear. There will also be big overhauls to the aRPG's core system to ramp up your overall experience this season.

SS5's big reveal will come with exclusive giveaways as well, so be sure to tune in on the livestream to get first dibs on all the action. There will be live gameplay demos as well as cool in-game goodies that will be given away to lucky participants.

The image teaser alone already looks intriguing, to be honest. If you just can't wait for the upcoming content to drop, you can hone your skills within the aRPG in the meantime while you're on the edge of your seat. Why not take a gander at our handy guide on the best classes in Torchlight: Infinite to make sure you dominate the battlefield with ease?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Torchlight: Infinite on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.