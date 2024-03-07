Top Troops guide - a couple of useful tips for new players

As most of you are already aware, this game has a lot of features and new players might take a while to get used to it. So we made a guide for Top Troops to assist you.

We may be running out of ways to say "Here is a group of organisms that is good at being organised for battles", which could pose a problem for the average mobile game. So many titles rely on the idea of putting together an army or a team to fight other armies, usually depicted as being evil in some way. Of course, sometimes you're just fighting against other players who have their army teams to determine who's the strongest. This can involve long hours of grinding missions, building up resources, and hoping for good pulls from the word-of-the-day summoning screen. In that regard, Top Troops by Zynga could be considered traditional.

Welcome back to some random fantasy realm that is being slowly consumed by dark forces, literally called the Dark Army this time around. To get the numbers needed to fight and win all these battles, you'll need to gather and combine squads while building your territories to support them with empowering resources. Like with other games, you'll start strong and get a good feel for what works for you. Of course, there are many keys to victory, and these are the ones you should add to your keychain to boost your chances.