Too Hot to Handle 2 is coming to iOS and Android on July 20th courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has announced that Too Hot to Handle 2, the sequel to Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, is landing on iOS and Android devices on July 20th. Players will be able to access the game free of any pesky ads that interrupt gameplay or any predatory in-app purchases - all they need is a Netflix subscription and they can enjoy the game at their leisure.

In case you're not familiar with the service, Netflix has been steadily releasing an impressing roster of titles under the same ad-free model with no in-app purchases recently, letting players enjoy premium titles with uninterrupted gameplay as long as they're subscribed to the service.

As for the game itself, Too Hot to Handle 2 offers spicy interactive stories with a familiar experience based on the hit reality series. Players can customise their looks with options to personalise everything from eye shapes to beauty marks, as well as cosmetics they can rock to dive into the game of love. Players can also choose their astrological sign and keep compatibilities in check. Chloe Veitch will be a workshop guru in the game as well.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Too Hot to Handle 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with no ads or in-app purchases that's exclusive to Netflix members. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.