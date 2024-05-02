Quick-Time Event Master is an upcoming action RPG revolving around QTEs

Defeat enemies by tracing symbols with your finger.

Game developer Inoutbox has announced its upcoming turn-based action RPG, QTEM: Quick-Time Event Master. The game centres around a Quick Time Events (QTE) mechanic, which you'll use to battle enemies and progress through the game's narrative.

In this upcoming action RPG, each champion you collect features their own distinct mechanics and abilities. To defeat certain enemies, you'll need to complete QTEs by tracing a specific pattern on your screen. If you trace the symbol correctly, your hero will unleash a debilitating attack allowing you to defeat your opponent. Along the way, you'll also master various skills and upgrade your weapons.

The game will also accommodate various playstyles. When using the Warrior, you can gain combo points, which increase your damage, and spend rage points to use powerful skills for things like healing and extra damage. However, if you choose to play as the wizard, you'll need to successfully complete QTEs to cast your spells, adding a new level of challenge to this RPG.

You'll face Common, Elite, and Boss enemies throughout your gameplay sessions, with Elite and Boss enemies capable of triggering special QTEs. Further, Elites and Bosses can cast spells that make defeating them all the harder.

Like most RPGs, Quick-Time Event Master rewards you with gear for completing levels. Each piece of equipment has its own stats and rarity level. When all of your gear is of the same rarity, you can make your hero more powerful by levelling them up.

Currently, the game is in early pre-alpha, however, Inoutbox is inviting future players to help shape the game by participating in this phase.