Tetragon lets players manipulate platforms to solve puzzles, coming to mobile on July 19th

Cafundo Studio has announced that Tetragon, the studio's 2D puzzle adventure that was initially launched on consoles and on PC, is coming to iOS and Android on July 19th. Players will step into the shoes of Lucios as he embarks on an epic quest to look for his missing son, all in the midst of an enchanted and dangerous world.

In Tetragon, players can look forward to controlling the environment in order to craft their own pathways to solve puzzles on each level. The mobile version features revamped controls as well, making the gravity-defying adventure even more thrilling.

In particular, the power of the TetraGen will help Lucios manipulate how planes and towers are positioned. Players will be able to rotate the world around them to navigate tricky mazes and overcome challenging obstacles. There are more than 40 levels with 4 vibrant worlds, plus a gorgeous art style and a lovely soundtrack to boot.

If you are eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Tetragon on the Google Play Store for Android devices. At the moment, you can also head on over to the official Steam page, where the game is offering a 50% discount for players until July 14th. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.