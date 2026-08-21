Tomb Raider I-III for mobile gets a host of new quality-of-life fixes

Tomb Raider Remastered is getting a grab-bag of new fixes

This includes a 60FPS option for playing in the original graphics mode

Aspyr have continued to provide new updates and tweaks to all versions of the hit remaster

It's hard to overstate the influence of Tomb Raider on the development of gaming as a whole. So it's no surprise that seeing the original hit trilogy rereleased was so wonderful for many of you, I'm sure. And it appears Aspyr aren't done with curating it either, as Tomb Raider I-III Remastered today gets a grab bag of new quality-of-life fixes!

While relatively minor in the grand scheme of things, these are definitely going to be welcomed by many of you on mobile. There's a new brightness slider for use across all three games included, as well as a 60 FPS option when playing with the original graphics. Oh, and if you're finding it tricky grabbing those pickups in HD mode, those will now be highlighted for convenience.

Entombed

Yes, it's not necessarily a world-shaking amount of content, especially in comparison to the Challenge Mode update earlier this year. However, it is a welcome indication that Aspyr aren't done refining and polishing up this remaster, and it's a welcome bit of good news from the company after more than a few recent missteps, including with the Star Wars: Battlefront Collection.

It's also still a particularly interesting turn-up for the books that, so many years after Tomb Raider proved to be such a cutting-edge release for consoles, we're finding it available not just in the original but in fully remastered form on mobile.

It really speaks volumes to how the world of gaming has changed. And hopefully, we'll see more major updates, and perhaps further mobile ports, from Aspyr in the near future.

But if you've already rinsed Tomb Raider thoroughly, you may want to find other new releases to try as well. In which case, there's our list of the five new mobile games to try this week to dip into, should you so choose!