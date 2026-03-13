Interview: The Tomb Raider I-III Remastered developers Aspyr talk bringing the Croft classics to mobile

Talking Tombs

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered launched this week for iOS and Android in a surprise drop

We got the chance to put some of our key questions to the devs at Aspyr

And found out there may be more to come to mobile from the company...

If I had to pick, I'd say that this week's biggest news story, aside from the Google Play stuff, was the launch of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered for iOS and Android. First, having launched for consoles and PC last year, Aspyr's reimagining of the classic Croft adventures opened it up to a new generation of players for the first time.

But what's the mood behind the scenes? Well ahead of the big news, we got the chance to put our questions to some of Aspyr's devs, specifically product manager and senior producer Adam Hankins and Kay Gilmore, respectively. So here's what they had to say.

Adam: The reception to the remasters on console was incredible, and given the massive leap in the performance of modern mobile hardware, it felt like the perfect time to expand to new platforms. We were already developing the Challenge Mode update to push the gameplay further, so bringing that enhanced experience to mobile was natural.

Kay: Classic franchises are more popular than ever, and that’s a trend across all platforms. We take pride in introducing classic experiences to players, both new to the series and to this style of gaming. Bringing Lara Croft’s legendary original adventures to mobile is a nod to our gaming heritage.

Adam: It’s a testament to how far we’ve progressed technologically; the fact that a console-grade experience can now live in your pocket is incredible. More importantly, it signals a massive industry pivot toward accessibility.

Adam: We intentionally provided dual support for both Tank and Modern controls. It took many iterations and research to get that balance right for both veterans and first-timers. We're proud of the launch version, but we'll be listening closely to the community to keep improving.

Kay: Anything we really and truly felt the players wanted, we didn’t change. Take the speed running advantages found in the original games, for example, those are still there because we knew that was essential to the experience.

Challenge Mode is a fantastic addition to this because it allows legacy fans to play their favourite levels in new ways. You can test your skills as a legacy player or come in fresh with a few modern elements that elevate the gameplay, such as increased enemy numbers for a challenging run, or adding all weapons to Lara’s arsenal for an easy walk through the Lost Valley.

Adam: For Aspyr, Tomb Raider isn't just a project; it’s a piece of gaming history. Many of us grew up with Lara Croft, so being able to remaster the original trilogy felt like a massive responsibility. We see ourselves as stewards of this legacy, and we hope to continue honouring Lara’s journey for many years to come.

Adam: Everyone knows the name Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider franchise, but this is the chance to truly return to her roots. It’s more than just a nostalgia trip; it’s about discovering the raw presence and iconic gameplay that started it all.

Adam: Our goal is always to push the boundaries of where these classic experiences can live. We’re deeply committed to maintaining the 'soul' of the original games while making them accessible on modern hardware. This launch is a significant step in that direction.

If we see that the community embraces this way of playing, it certainly opens the door for us to explore bringing more of our catalogue to the mobile space.