Pokémon TCG Pocket's new Crimson Blaze booster pack is now available

Blaze it up

Pokemon TCG Pocket's new Crimson Blaze booster pack is now available

It includes not only the Mega Charizard Y ex, but Mega ex versions of the other starters

You'll also find a host of new events running throughout Christmas and into New Years

After a somewhat rocky launch, Pokémon TCG Pocket has settled in as one of the cornerstone CCGs for mobile, at least in my estimation. And they certainly aren't slacking on new releases, as the previously announced Crimson Blaze booster pack for Pokémon TCG Pocket goes live today!

As you might expect, the starring addition here is that of the Mega Charizard Y. But you'll also find new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex versions of Venusaur and Blastoise, which round out the starter trio in this booster pack.

You'll also find a host of new cards that feature exclusive lab-themed illustrations. So even if you're not too fussed on building out your deck with the powerful new cards, there's still a good reason to grab some packs or make use of the Wonder Pick feature to see what Crimson Blaze has to offer.

Blazing

But, of course, that's not all that's coming in the holiday season for Pokémon TCG Pocket. Keep your eyes peeled from December 25th to January 8th as the new Holiday Campaign goes live with missions and rewards on offer.

And heading into the New Year, we'll also have the Mareep Drop Event running from January 1st to the 11th, a new Wonder Pick Event from January 9th to the 19th, and finally the Mega Latios ex Drop Event that arrives January 17th to the 27th.

Suffice it to say, then there's plenty to do in Pokémon TCG Pocket as the year wraps up. But don't get exhausted ahead of the New Year because even more is set to arrive with that suite of events.

