Junkyard Rush Racing is a chaotic arcade-styled racer now available on iOS and Android

If you’ve ever wanted a little Dukes of Hazzard energy in your pocket, Junkyard Rush Racing is ready to oblige. This scrappy arcade racer drops you onto dirt roads, rusty junkyards, and winding country lanes where the air’s thick with dust and the competition doesn’t mess around. From fast cars to rowdy tracks, everything around you is built to cause chaos.

Junkyard Rush Racing follows a simple structure with plenty of game modes to keep you engaged. You can hop into a straight race against five AI opponents, shave seconds off your lap times in Time Trial, or go all-in with Tournament mode, where you’ll grind through multiple rounds across Race, Elimination, and Time Trial formats. Split-screen allows you to race with your buddies locally, too.

Back in the garage is where the fun continues. Sixteen cars are up for grabs, each upgradeable under the hood and customisable on the outside. You can tweak just about everything, ranging from the paint to stickers and, of course, the wheels. Plus, there are 13 boost items to play with mid-race, too, giving you some last-minute juice to turn the tide.

As for the racetracks, you’ve got variety there too. There are 12 unlockable routes, featuring environments like hilly asphalt stretches and junk-strewn courses that feel like they were stitched together out of spare parts. Three AI difficulty levels let you scale the challenge, while multiple camera angles let you find your sweet spot for viewing the carnage unfold.

Before you go on, check out this list of the top racing games to play on Android! And once you've got the basics nailed down, you can get into the daily missions, leaderboards, and achievements. There are a total of 10 achievements to unlock and over hundreds of player avatars to fully customise your adventure.

Embrace the chaos by downloading Junkyard Rush Racing now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases.