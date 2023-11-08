Reverse: 1999 - exceptional teams that you can easily compose

Bluepoch’s Reverse: 1999 boasts an extensive roster of characters that offers an intriguing mix of story-based progression and more tactical gameplay. But how exactly do you build your team, and what should you be looking for?

That's where we step in. We have explained how to create some of the most fitting teams in Reverse: 1999, and also gave a few examples of teams that we're playing with. We have also clarified what exactly a Mineral Arcanist is and how the elements a character is associated with affect their performance and damage.

Starting team comps for Reverse: 1999

An easy comp for your first team is going to be Sonetto + APPLe and then whatever two Arcanists you’ve rolled or acquired by that point in the story. Once you leave London during the prologue and progress to the 1920s, mechanics like summoning will open up.offers mental damage whileprovides reality damage. The former has healing abilities while the latter inflicts debuffs which allow for quick and tactical gameplay.

While it won’t be applicable for a while, you can also begin building and levelling your starting team. For our starter comp, for what we rolled, we went with APPLe, Sonetto, Matilda and The Fool as substitutes.

Naturally, The Fool is a higher-tier character to roll, but Matilda seems to be one of the defaults you acquire, as she references Sonetto’s presence when she’s summoned after you unlock the mechanic. You can swap out The Fool for any other character which utilises a different damage type or element to the rest of the team. Bear in mind, initially, you’ll only have access to two slots for your lineup, so Sonetto and APPLe do the heavy lifting until the story opens up your options.

But, that’s not all, as before any battle you’ll also have afor your Crew. This will suggest a number of possible team comps for you to make use of that fit the given situation. By utilising these, you can see which characters you have that are appropriate and which you don’t have before selecting a lineup that works for your approach.

Bear in mind that these are not necessarily optimal. But as you’re learning the ropes, they make for a great way to understand what you should focus on. By the time you’ve learnt the mechanics, you won’t need this. But for early-game players or those with a small roster, it helps to ensure you’re not blindly creating a team that just so happens to be vulnerable to the elements or attacks your opponent possesses.

The inclusion of recommended lineups means there’s technically no “wrong” way to build your team in Reverse: 1999. However, if you do want to do well when put in a given situation, it’s important to build on them as much as possible. So, if you want to know which higher-tier characters to use and which ones may be better to dump, take a look at the tier list of Reverse: 1999 characters. But, enough rambling, let's move on to the best teams for Reverse: 1999!