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Titan Rush Hero tier list (July 2026) - Kick kaiju to the curb

By Will Quick
|
Android
| Titan Rush
Titan Rush Hero tier list (July 2026) - Kick kaiju to the curb

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  • Take control of a Titan and fight back waves of giant monsters
  • Each Titan needs a team of heroic pilots to lead it into battle
  • Some heroes are better suited to more battles than others

Updated on July 19th, 2026 - Version: 4.0.0

One of the unspoken but blindingly obvious rules of attempting to make a hot IP is to fill it with as many attractive characters as possible. While browsing through the various libraries, you've no doubt seen so many games that showcase their visually appealing characters front and centre, even in scenarios where you wouldn't expect that to be the focus. Hence, we're talking about Titan Rush, a game where you are the leader of a group of survivors who command a series of mechs (called Titans) to fight against an invasion of Kaiju (giant monsters). But every Titan needs pilots to run it properly.

This is where the stylised eye candy comes into view: The Heroes. Aside from the starting character, Jack, all of the other Heroes are women who are here to kick Kaiju-butt while looking like they've never seen combat even for a second. The Heroes fall within one of three factions: Warden, Marskman, and Ranger. No matter which Titan you take into a level, there will be five vacant seats for a team of five Heroes. Each one brings their own skills and powers to the battle, so it's important to examine their stats closely and pick the ones best suited to the job.

Original article by Will Quick, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Click Here To View The List »

1
Wardens

Laura the Warden Of all the factions, Wardens are the most numerous and thus the most balanced in terms of abilities and stats. However, they tend to skew more towards the defensive side of things and aim to reduce taken or provide beneficial buffs.

Warden Hero tier list
Tier Name Rarity Abilities
S Eleanor SSR Can deal massive damage and deal out draining Energy attacks.
  • Judgment
  • Ruling
  • Gene Enhancement
S Isabel SSR Uses her skills for heavy attacks and heavy shielding.
  • Queen's Wrath
  • Shield Matrix
  • Iron Defense
A Laura SR Uses attacks to attack various targets across the field.
  • Royal Gunfire
  • Royal Judgment
  • Desert Blessing
A Maki SR Her skills weaken enemy Defense and reduce their Attack.
  • Love Missile
  • Honor and Courage
  • Impact Dispersion
A Aurora SR Has long range attacks that will pierce through rows of enemies.
  • Shadow Shot
  • Dark Depths
  • Assassination Plans
B Sylvia SR Uses abilities to deal varied damage and improve loot drops.
  • Vigorous Shooting
  • Final Moments
  • Experienced
B Amelia SR Can deal very high damage to a select few enemies.
  • Fancy Ammo
  • Vanguard Frenzy
  • Industrial Aesthetics
B Ivy SR Focuses almost entirely on bolstering defense and reducing damage.
  • Blindfire
  • Self-rescue
  • Azure Guardian
C Ava R A hero who has simple but strong ranged attacks.
  • Supercharged Shot
  • Rapid Scattering
  • Firepower Coordination
C Jack R Your starting hero with basic quickfire and blast techniques.
  • Quick Fire
  • Furious Roar
  • Firepower Coordination

2
Marksmen

Harper the Markman As the name implies, the Marksman faction is made up of sharpshooters and ranged-focused units. Though they can apply boosts to Defense and other Buffs, they mainly focus on targeting different parts of the enemy army to deal serious, concentrated damage.

Marksman Hero tier list
Tier Name Rarity Abilities
S Harper SSR Is able to hit all enemies with Attacks that reduce their Energy damage.
  • Camouflage Shooting
  • Final Announcement
  • Undercover Instincts
S Ha Yoon SSR Can hit all enemies at once with her Energy damage attacks.
  • Targeted Elimination
  • Efficient Execution
  • Epic Agent
A Alyssa SR Can buff your Defense while also using Energy attacks.
  • Specialized Ammunition
  • Guardian Plan
  • Defensive Instructions
A Lily SR Increases your Attack to launch massive shots and explosives.
  • Precision Shooting
  • Close Quarters Combat
  • Mercenary Experience
B Olivia SR Reduces damage from certain enemies and targets the back row.
  • Ammo Master
  • Pilot Talent
  • Reinforced Armor
C Mary R A fast and close-range combat hero with a front row focus.
  • Shooting Basics
  • Youthful Spark
  • Firepower Coordination

3
Rangers

Evelyn the Ranger The Rangers are currently the fewest in number, but they're also the most dynamic. Their abilities can have varying effects on the enemy or your Titan. It's wise to bring at least one with you into battle to make use of their uniqueness.

Ranger Hero tier list
Tier Name Rarity Abilities
S Luna SR Uses abilities that will drain enemy health and strength.
  • Burst Fire
  • Biochemical Agents
  • Iron Will
A Susanna SR Increases damage dealt to specific targets and rains shots across the field.
  • Precision Shooting
  • Cleaning Time
  • Butler Duties
B Nora SR Attacks nearby enemies while reducing damage taken.
  • Expensive Ammo
  • Armored Guardian
  • Buffer System
C Evelyn R An early hero who uses fast and clean attacks.
  • Tactical Shooting
  • Missile Barrage
  • Firepower Coordination

And with that, we come to the end of our Titan Rush Hero tier list. We hope you found it useful! If you've got any other games on the go at the moment, you might want to check out our Pop Epoch tier list and Mongil Star Dive tier list.

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Will Quick
Will Quick
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Will Quick is a travelling writer currently dedicating his time to writing about the games he spends his free time playing. He's always on the lookout for the smaller and stranger of the bunch so he can shine a light on them.