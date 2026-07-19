Titan Rush Hero tier list (July 2026) - Kick kaiju to the curb
| Titan Rush
- Take control of a Titan and fight back waves of giant monsters
- Each Titan needs a team of heroic pilots to lead it into battle
- Some heroes are better suited to more battles than others
Updated on July 19th, 2026 - Version: 4.0.0
One of the unspoken but blindingly obvious rules of attempting to make a hot IP is to fill it with as many attractive characters as possible. While browsing through the various libraries, you've no doubt seen so many games that showcase their visually appealing characters front and centre, even in scenarios where you wouldn't expect that to be the focus. Hence, we're talking about Titan Rush, a game where you are the leader of a group of survivors who command a series of mechs (called Titans) to fight against an invasion of Kaiju (giant monsters). But every Titan needs pilots to run it properly.
This is where the stylised eye candy comes into view: The Heroes. Aside from the starting character, Jack, all of the other Heroes are women who are here to kick Kaiju-butt while looking like they've never seen combat even for a second. The Heroes fall within one of three factions: Warden, Marskman, and Ranger. No matter which Titan you take into a level, there will be five vacant seats for a team of five Heroes. Each one brings their own skills and powers to the battle, so it's important to examine their stats closely and pick the ones best suited to the job.Original article by Will Quick, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Wardens
Of all the factions, Wardens are the most numerous and thus the most balanced in terms of abilities and stats. However, they tend to skew more towards the defensive side of things and aim to reduce taken or provide beneficial buffs.
|Warden Hero tier list
|Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Abilities
|S
|Eleanor
|SSR
|
Can deal massive damage and deal out draining Energy attacks.
|S
|Isabel
|SSR
|
Uses her skills for heavy attacks and heavy shielding.
|A
|Laura
|SR
|
Uses attacks to attack various targets across the field.
|A
|Maki
|SR
|
Her skills weaken enemy Defense and reduce their Attack.
|A
|Aurora
|SR
|
Has long range attacks that will pierce through rows of enemies.
|B
|Sylvia
|SR
|
Uses abilities to deal varied damage and improve loot drops.
|B
|Amelia
|SR
|
Can deal very high damage to a select few enemies.
|B
|Ivy
|SR
|
Focuses almost entirely on bolstering defense and reducing damage.
|C
|Ava
|R
|
A hero who has simple but strong ranged attacks.
|C
|Jack
|R
|
Your starting hero with basic quickfire and blast techniques.
2
Marksmen
As the name implies, the Marksman faction is made up of sharpshooters and ranged-focused units. Though they can apply boosts to Defense and other Buffs, they mainly focus on targeting different parts of the enemy army to deal serious, concentrated damage.
|Marksman Hero tier list
|Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Abilities
|S
|Harper
|SSR
|
Is able to hit all enemies with Attacks that reduce their Energy damage.
|S
|Ha Yoon
|SSR
|
Can hit all enemies at once with her Energy damage attacks.
|A
|Alyssa
|SR
|
Can buff your Defense while also using Energy attacks.
|A
|Lily
|SR
|
Increases your Attack to launch massive shots and explosives.
|B
|Olivia
|SR
|
Reduces damage from certain enemies and targets the back row.
|C
|Mary
|R
|
A fast and close-range combat hero with a front row focus.
3
Rangers
The Rangers are currently the fewest in number, but they're also the most dynamic. Their abilities can have varying effects on the enemy or your Titan. It's wise to bring at least one with you into battle to make use of their uniqueness.
|Ranger Hero tier list
|Tier
|Name
|Rarity
|Abilities
|S
|Luna
|SR
|
Uses abilities that will drain enemy health and strength.
|A
|Susanna
|SR
|
Increases damage dealt to specific targets and rains shots across the field.
|B
|Nora
|SR
|
Attacks nearby enemies while reducing damage taken.
|C
|Evelyn
|R
|
An early hero who uses fast and clean attacks.
And with that, we come to the end of our Titan Rush Hero tier list. We hope you found it useful! If you've got any other games on the go at the moment, you might want to check out our Pop Epoch tier list and Mongil Star Dive tier list.