Titan Rush Hero tier list (July 2026) - Kick kaiju to the curb

Take control of a Titan and fight back waves of giant monsters

Each Titan needs a team of heroic pilots to lead it into battle

Some heroes are better suited to more battles than others

Updated on July 19th, 2026 - Version: 4.0.0

One of the unspoken but blindingly obvious rules of attempting to make a hot IP is to fill it with as many attractive characters as possible. While browsing through the various libraries, you've no doubt seen so many games that showcase their visually appealing characters front and centre, even in scenarios where you wouldn't expect that to be the focus. Hence, we're talking about Titan Rush, a game where you are the leader of a group of survivors who command a series of mechs (called Titans) to fight against an invasion of Kaiju (giant monsters). But every Titan needs pilots to run it properly.

This is where the stylised eye candy comes into view: The Heroes. Aside from the starting character, Jack, all of the other Heroes are women who are here to kick Kaiju-butt while looking like they've never seen combat even for a second. The Heroes fall within one of three factions: Warden, Marskman, and Ranger. No matter which Titan you take into a level, there will be five vacant seats for a team of five Heroes. Each one brings their own skills and powers to the battle, so it's important to examine their stats closely and pick the ones best suited to the job.

Original article by Will Quick, updated by Mihail Katsoris.