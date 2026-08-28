Tiny Room Stories Eclipse turns a fire lookout into a 3D mystery

There's a conspiracy in the woods

Forest-set detective mystery

Rotatable 3D locations

Offline puzzle solving

A peaceful job alone in the woods without any trouble? Not happening. In Tiny Room Stories Eclipse, a former soldier heads to a remote fire lookout tower hoping for a more chill life, then finds missing people, restricted zones and facilities that were clearly not built for scenic walks.

Out now on iOS and Android, it is an atmospheric 3D detective adventure that combines point-and-click investigation with escape-room puzzles, hidden objects, and a story someone is determined to keep buried beneath the forest floor.

Your work takes you beyond the tower and into abandoned locations, bunkers and the surrounding woods. Each place is presented as a detailed 3D diorama that can be rotated, letting you search its corners for clues, mechanisms and the one object that will hopefully make the next locked door feel less smug.

It’s a detective-game setup I can get behind. There is a clear mystery, an isolated setting and enough suspicious architecture to suggest that the local planning department was either asleep or involved.

Puzzles range from mechanical riddles to finding the right interactive object in the environment. Rotating the dioramas should make searching feel a little more tactile than simply tapping every item on a flat scene until something gives in. Of course, this also means there will be plenty of opportunities to overlook an extremely obvious lever because it was hiding behind a wall.

Tiny Room Stories Eclipse supports one-handed controls and offline play, so the investigation can continue on a commute, during a flight or while sitting somewhere considerably less ominous than a fire tower. Remote forests have a poor reputation for Wi-Fi anyway.

And if you're looking for more cases to crack, our list of the best detective games on iOS has plenty of suspicious activity for you to investigate.