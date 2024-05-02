Amikin Survival: Anime RPG opens pre-registration for iOS

Gotta' grab 'em all

Amikin Survival: Anime RPG is hitting storefronts for Android, and now iOS

Pre-register on your platform of choice for this Palworld-alike

But can Helio Games' previous catalogue give us an idea of what to expect?

Amikin Survival: Anime RPG is now available for pre-registration on the iOS App Store. A survival-crafting game with a creature collection, quite like the recent smash-hit Palworld, Amikin Survival: Anime RPG comes from Helio Games, the studio behind Mutiny: Pirate Survival and Westland Survival.

We wrote about Amikin Survival a few weeks ago and noted the studio's previous output. Strangely, while obviously riffing on popular concepts (pirates and cowboys having gotten a boost in recent years from major releases) their games have received consistently favourable reviews and look to be fairly consistent in quality.

But whether or not Amikin Survival: Anime RPG will offer a similar experience, and receive similar praise from players, will depend on how well they can build on previous games while introducing creature-collection and crafting elements cribbed from games like Palworld.

It may seem we're being a bit hard on Helio Games, but in fairness, the studio doesn't produce simple asset rips. Instead, these games seem to follow a similar formula, with a fresh coat of paint and a new setting in each iteration. Each are top-down survival game with base-building, resource collection and PvE combat. Studios that can consistently put out decent games like this in new locales aren't all that common, but by that same merit, they may struggle to stand out.

Still, it looks as if Amikin Survival is going to be hitting both major platforms, so when it arrives May 16th we'll get a chance to see if the studio lives up to the hype.

