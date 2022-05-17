Time Princess takes players on a magical tour of the Louvre in its latest collaboration event

Preferred Partner Feature

From dazzling gowns to opulent outfits during magical medieval times, IGG's Time Princess provides an immersive dress-up experience through the ages. Players across the globe can travel to different centuries to find the best get-ups that suit their tastes best, along with multiple endings to discover and adorable pets to collect.

This time around, players can expect an entirely new experience with the Time Princess x Louvre Museum Collaboration, and we've got the lowdown on the exciting things to look forward to this month.

Playing dress-up through the ages

In Time Princess, entering the world of storybooks lets players travel across time and craft their own magical adventures where the choices they make will determine how their stories will end.

With the Google Play Excellence Award in Korea under its belt, the dynamic 3D dress-up game offers unique experiences for players across different time periods, eras and cultures, dressing up their characters in all kinds of themed outfits. Apart from the gorgeous get-ups, players can also immerse themselves in a wide variety of both ancient and modern narratives, collecting characters and discovering side stories along the way.

The Louvre Museum collab

A brand new adventure awaits players in the Story Kingdom as they explore the Louvre Museum in Paris during the collab event. As the world's most visited museum, the historic landmark in France is collaborating with a game for the very first time, making this experience truly one-of-a-kind - and fans of both the museum and the dress-up game can experience the exclusive partnership in a once-in-a-lifetime event.

With this exclusive crossover event, players can not only try on brilliant pieces of clothing from different cultures, but they can also unleash their inner fashionista by designing their own masterpieces in the game.

The Louvre’s Big Three

Of course, you can't talk about the Louvre without the Big Three, and during the event, players can meet up with their online buddies to discover more about the Venus de Milo, Winged Victory of Samothrace, and Mona Lisa.

Players will be able to strike up a conversation with the three women and solve interactive puzzles as the lovely melodies of Grammy-winning musician Wu Tong play in the background. In particular, the special piece titled “Eternal Light” will be serenading players during the Louvre collab.

Special collab in-game goodies

Exclusive collaboration items are also up for grabs as inspired by Louvre’s Big Three. For instance, the Sound of Victory collab set showcases the strength of women infused with Greek elements such as olive and laurel branches, while the Louvre Treasure hunt lets players hunt for artifacts to score rewards.

The Museum Scrolls trivia quiz, on the other hand, will put players' knowledge to the test in exchange for cool prizes as well, and the Centuries of Louvre puzzles will give players plenty of tasks to get into to see the Louvre come to life. Meanwhile, the Winged Oracles event lets players collect Olive Branches and redeem an exclusive collaboration background. And finally, the Collection of Wonders Event lets players use their Party Box Tickets to unbox a random Blind Box for come cool collab clothes.

If you're eager to join in on all the festivities, you can download Time Princess on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store today.