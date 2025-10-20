Tile Truckers hands-on - "Mahjong with a twist"

Mahjong-inspired title matching game

Played at BCN Game Fest

Ability to view all levels of tiles

I do not play a lot of mahjong games on my phone, but I have seen a fair number of them in my time on the internet, and they are often very straightforward. The tile-stacking version of it has you finding pairs, tapping them to make them disappear.

However, Tile Truckers takes the idea of mahjong and puts in the sort of selecting-three for a truck that hyper casuals have been doing to create something a little different.

Tile Truckers is simple; you need to tap tiles that are the same to add them to the trucks at the top. You only have three trucks, and each one can only hold one type of tile, until they are full and then drive off, giving you a new truck. There are a few power-ups to help you: a shuffle, one that pulls the tiles off the truck and puts them at the bottom of the screen, etc. These power-ups are helpful in later levels when everything becomes quite challenging.

There is this sort of swipe ability, which isn't a power-up in Tile Trucker, where you can drag down the left-hand side of the screen to see the layers below the one you are working on.

You can, like many other similar experiences, sort of pinch around to see slightly more under the tiles, but going row by row can really help you determine which tiles you take, as you can see where the others are hidden and if they are possible to reach. This is an extremely useful and new feature to me that I was very impressed with.

I got the chance to play Tile Trucker at BCN Game Fest, where the developers explained they are still updating it - although it is currently released on mobile for you to play now.