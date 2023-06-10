Upcoming

Three Minutes to Eight is an upcoming side-scrolling adventure with multiple endings, coming Q4 this year

By Catherine Dellosa
Assemble Entertainment has officially announced an upcoming side-scroller titled Three Minutes to Eight, letting players explore a mind-bending adventure on PC, the Nintendo Switch, consoles, and on mobile. Launching later this year, the cryptic title offers up the question, "If you knew when you were going to die, would you try to stop it?"

In Three Minutes To Eight, players can look forward to a brainteasing pixel-art journey where the protagonist is set to die at exactly 07:57 PM. To keep this from happening, it's up to the player to find a way to cheat death, all while encountering hidden secrets and unlikely twists along the way. There are also multiple endings to unlock, with procedurally generated elements and randomised events to discover.

As the game is an always-evolving experience, players can expect to replay the title a number of times to get to the bottom of it all. This offers a story-driven experience that will likely stay with the player even after the credits roll. If that seems like it's right up your alley, you can discover more thrilling narratives on our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile.

The game also boasts a stylish cyberpunk aesthetic, along with a colourful cast of NPCs. You'll have to wait for the 4th quarter to get your hands on the game, but in the meantime, if you're keen on learning more about the game, you can do so by adding Three Minutes to Eight to your wishlist on Steam at the moment. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the studio, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she's in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world.