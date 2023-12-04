Three Minutes to Eight, a mind-bending and surreal mystery adventure puzzler, is set to launch on mobile soon

After being announced back in the Summer of this year, the sci-fi surreal mystery puzzler Three Minutes to Eight is set to launch right into our pockets come the final few days of 2023. On December 21st, players will be transported to the near future, where they’ll have to solve their own death through puzzle gameplay and classic adventure gameplay. It acts somewhat as a roguelite sort of game too, as there are different runs with randomized factors and very different things occurring within each of said runs. Let’s dive into this mind-bending adventure game from the developers a little further!

So, yes, the player character is dead right from the get-go. Or rather, he is soon-to-be dead, as there is a solid point in time in which he dies that both you and his in-game self are aware of. This is where the player steps in; it becomes your own job to determine exactly how he died, as well as potentially even who or what did it. You’ll do this through solving certain puzzles, uncovering different mysteries, and pursuing a wide variety of secrets that will all bring you one step closer to figuring out exactly what happened to our protagonist.

Visuals-wise, Three Minutes to Eight rocks a pixel art style that is quite easy on the eyes, making for an excellent fit for the quasi-sci-fi vibes as well. Add in the unique character designs as well as the fact it is fully voice acted and there’s plenty to keep you immersed in this story that is chock full of twists and turns around every corner.

Whether you're a fan of old-school point-and-click adventures, sci-fi, or surreal and mind-bending puzzles, Three Minutes to Eight has quite a bit for quite a few different people. If you’re one of those people, keep your eyes out for when the game launches in full on that December 21st release date!