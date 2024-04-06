Pinocchio Hero: Idle RPG lets you wield your nose to take down monsters, out now on iOS and for pre-registration on Android

Wave that nose around like it's nobody's business

In case you missed it, Gamepub's quirky mobile offering Pinocchio Hero: Idle RPG has launched on iOS, with the pre-registration phase for the Android version currently ongoing. While it might seem like you already know every single thing there is to know about the popular fairytale character, you likely haven't seen him this way - poised to take vengeance on a witch for turning him back into a wooden puppet while battling all manner of atrocities using his elongated nose.

In Pinocchio Hero: Idle RPG, you can look forward to wielding the power of your own lies across an enchanted fairytale adventure with a twist. Of course, while you can wave that nose around like it's nobody's business, you'll also need to be careful not to let it get too long, as you can use it to boost your combat power and exchange it for items as well.

Use clubs, bows, swords and staffs to get rid of your foes with ease, and during your downtime, dress him up in varied outfits for special ability boosts. And given that it's an idle game, you can reap rewards even when you're logged off.

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Pinocchio Hero: Idle RPG on Google Play, or downloading it on iOS right now. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.