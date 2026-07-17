The Walking Dead: Aftermath offers roguelite action mashed with base-building, out now

The Walking Dead: Aftermath is now available on iOS and Android

It offers a mixture of Survivors-like action and strategy progression

Play as your favourite characters from the television series

It's hard to imagine a time when zombies weren't considered scary. But after years of being dumbed down to just shambling corpses that yelled 'braaains', it was arguably The Walking Dead (and a bit of Max Brooks' World War Z) that kickstarted the undead revolution. Little surprise then that we get so many mobile spinoffs, like The Walking Dead: Aftermath.

Available now on iOS and Android, The Walking Dead: Aftermath distinguishes itself from other adaptations of the series. Instead of strategy or an RPG, it's a Survivors-inspired roguelite that sees you journeying from level to level, blasting your way through zombies and gathering upgrades to survive.

Fresh meat

Naturally, there are still some concessions to that old chestnut of metaprogression. Meaning you'll also be gathering survivors in between levels, either taking them into battle or assigning them to your base camp, which serves to fill the role of your strategy element.

As I noted in my review, the most frustrating thing about Aftermath is that there are some excellent ideas here that they should've really run with. It's almost shocking we've never had a proper The Walking Dead game that really capitalises on the atmosphere and setting of the original. But at least The Walking Dead: Aftermath tries something new.

Indeed, as I mentioned, if the Survivors-like ends up being the new standard genre for mobile adaptations, we could do a lot worse. If nothing else, Aftermath feels more involved, and like you're actually in the action of the hit horror series rather than just a bystander!

But, if you really want to get a shiver up your spine, there are plenty of options out there. Why not check out our list of the best horror games on Android and check out some of our favourite picks to send a shiver up your spine?