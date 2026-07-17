Outliver: Tribulation offers third-person, African-inspired horror on mobile

Different region, same chills

Outliver: Tribulation offers third-person survival horror with an African theme

Play a female soldier fleeing insurgents who finds herself lost in a supernatural realm

Complete the trials to escape, while blasting your way through folklore-inspired monsters

Whether you're looking at horror or fantasy, it's hard to ignore how many monsters tend to be drawn from European and American folklore. I mean, apart from djinn, can you name another country's monster that's been highlighted in the genre? Well, Outliver: Tribulation looks to change that with its own take on African-inspired horror.

Available now on iOS and Android, Outliver: Tribulation sees you in the role of a female soldier fleeing insurgents. Ending up trapped in a strange supernatural world known as the Realm of Tribulations, her only way out may be through undergoing an ancient ritual to escape.

Looking over your shoulder

Rather interestingly, what could easily have been a fairly simple narrative adventure game is instead a third-person horror shooter, in the vein of something like Resident Evil or The Evil Within. While it may not be as horrifying as you'd hope, there's certainly enough to get the blood pumping.

Admittedly, the animations are a bit janky, and the visuals are occasionally a bit rough around the edges. But there's a surprising amount of depth and work here, and with some neat mechanics such as charms to power you up in combat as well as night-vision, there's plenty to play around with.

Personally, being a DnD player, I'm also interested to see other cultures' takes on creatures of horror and folklore. So if you're willing to give it a go, Outliver: Tribulation might be a great new way to experience horror, or at the very least shoot some baddies in the face with a railgun(?)

In the meantime, if you want to see some other interesting new releases, why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week? That's where we've collated the most eye-catching releases from the last seven days, which you can play right now!