Phantom Tower mashes Vampire Survivors and Diablo together for lightning-paced hack 'n slash action

Phantom Tower brings roguelike, tower-ascending action to mobile

Slash and hack your way through hordes of enemies in your battle to the top

Use blessings from the tower to gain power, and craft new gear

While we so often cover strategy, cosy building games and puzzles here on the website, there are plenty of great, action-packed options available on mobile. And one that's particularly caught our eye is the hack 'n slash roguelike Phantom Tower, out now for iOS and Android!

As described in the headline, Phantom Tower looks to be an exciting mixture of Vampire Survivors and Diablo. Your objective is simple: reach the hundredth floor of the tower. In your way, however, are hordes of enemies you'll need to slash and dodge your way through. Dungeon crawls don't get more dangerous than this, it seems!

Tower of power

Naturally, ascending the tower in one go is pretty much impossible. Fortunately, you'll be able to gradually unlock new blessings to power you up, as well as craft stronger gear that you gather from fallen enemies. You can even pick your class when entering the tower and gain access to different elemental abilities that, when triggered at the right time, set off powerful reactions.

You may wonder why I'm being so charitable to Phantom Tower, especially after critiquing The Walking Dead: Aftermath for not doing enough new with the concept. And I think that, in a nutshell, is why it appeals to me: It's a fast-paced, exciting example of a mobile game and adds enough speed and flair to make it stand out.

Phantom Tower is available, free-to-try with an optional purchase to unlock the full game. I might take a look myself, to see if that small taster is enough to give me a good impression!

Still, Phantom Tower is but one of many in the roguelike genre that proves to be so popular on mobile. So if you're looking for other great examples, why not check out those we've collated in our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors?