The Traitors comes to mobile with new interactive adaptation

Traitorous!

The Traitors is coming to mobile in 2026

Fusebox Games is set to adapt the hit reality show to the small screen

The Traitors is inspired by social deduction games like Werewolf or Mafia

Hit television series The Traitors is set to make its way to mobile with a brand-new interactive adaptation developed by Fusebox Games and All3Media International. Set to release in 2026 for iOS and Android, it promises to translate the hit social deduction fun of the reality show to the small screen.

The success of The Traitors can seem a bit quaint to many gamers. The social deduction genre, be that Mafia, Werewolf, Among Us or Town of Salem, has been around for decades now. But if the success of The Traitors is what it takes to bring it into the spotlight, that can only be a good thing.

There isn't, however, much information on what The Traitors: Interactive Game will entail. Aside from it following similar formats laid down by Fusebox's adaptations of Love Island and Big Brother.

Missing the point?

I think that the only possible misstep I can see coming is focusing on the narrative side of The Traitors. The point of it has always been that The Traitors is like watching a star-studded, high-production-values version of a social deduction game. And removing the multiplayer aspect would be really missing the point.

Hopefully, that's one aspect which Fusebox Games keeps sacrosanct. We've seen other spinoffs of hit shows like Squid Game Unleashed keep a focus on the multiplayer style of the original.

At the same time, this will be a big challenge for Fusebox. Big Brother and Love Island are shows that are still relatively niche, but The Traitors' fresh take demands a really authentic adaptation.

As I noted above, however, if you can't wait for The Traitors to arrive on mobile, there are other options. Why not dig into some of the other great social deduction experiences in our list of the best mobile games like Among Us?