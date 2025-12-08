The Obelisk is a new roguelike dungeon crawler that offers Ultima-style throwback fun

Fortunately, it's not the tormenting variety

When I get an email that lacks detail, it doesn't always dissuade me. Because you'd be surprised how often something that only includes store links and a name can offer up a hidden gem. And while it has some issues, The Obelisk may be a great example of that.

Now, if a glance at The Obelisk makes you think of Ultimate: Underworld, then you're not alone. With its grid-based first-person exploration, The Obelisk sees you delving into the depths of a dungeon in search of loot, glory and XP. With four adventurers at your side, you'll need to cope with all manner of monsters and obstacles in your way.

The Obelisk has a lovely low-poly aesthetic that instantly grabs you, which is why it's a shame you can spot artefacts of AI art in there, such as the character portraits. And while I'm not about to write it off for that sort of indiscretion, it's a shame it was felt necessary.

Going roguelike

It really is a shame because I can see plenty of attention to detail just in the trailer. And certainly enough that I feel any dungeon-crawler lover would want to jump in and have a go.

Certainly, if you do decide to give The Obelisk a go, it seems to promise a fair amount of content to sink your teeth into. Be that the levelling up of your party or the constantly changing form of the dungeon, The Obelisk may still have all the classic content that'll encourage you to come take the dive.

