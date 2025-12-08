Mindcop gives you five days to crack the case and the minds of your suspects to explore

Mindless fun

What matters more, results or ethics? That's a question to answer in Mindcop

Either stick to logical deduction or make use of your powers to uncover the truth

But hurry, because you only have five days or the killer walks free

When it comes to solving crimes, it's impossible to know what's going on in someone's brain. Is that abrasive or rude individual hiding something? Or was the quiet and polite one the real killer? Wouldn't it be so much simpler to take a peek inside? Well, in the upcoming 2026 release of Mindcop, you can.

Ethics of reading someone's mind aside, the challenge of your case might justify such extreme measures. Because in Mindcop, you only have five days to crack the case, and each action you take, be that interrogating a suspect or simply exploring the crime scenes, will take up that limited time.

Your choice here is pretty clear. You can either stick to your guns and use logical deduction to piece together the clues, or decide that the ends justify the means by using the mindsurfing mechanic to dip into the brains of your suspects. Discover what they're hiding and force the truth out, for better or for worse.

Mindhunter

Now, don't get me wrong, Mindcop is no deep and introspective exploration of justice and police ethics. But with it now being open for pre-registration on iOS and Android, you'll be able to experience a cartoony puzzler that still has a bit of a moody atmosphere going for it.

With many different areas to explore and a huge roster of suspects to interrogate, you'll have your work cut out for you. And it'll be hard to resist abusing your power when there's so much fun to be had with your so-called mind bullets. Just remember, every minute counts if you want to find out who the killer really is.

