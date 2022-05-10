The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is an upcoming collectible RPG coming soon to mobile

Good news for fans of The Lord of the Rings franchise as EA has just partnered with Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of The Saul Zaentz Company to develop a new game based on the LOTR series. Titled Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, the game will function as a free-to-play collectible RPG that will bring everything fans adore about the franchise to their smartphones.

Players will be able to dive into J.R.R. Tolkien’s immersive world full of storytelling and adventure, with characters from both the LOTR and The Hobbit franchises making their way into the game. The gameplay will also keep players on their toes at all times with turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and enemies from all around Middle-earth to battle against. It’s bound to be a crazy Lord of the Rings experience for fans.

We're thrilled to be a part of EA Mobile's plans: “It’s a dangerous business going out your door… there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to – but we’re on our way to Middle-earth in a new mobile game.”https://t.co/6CqYUCfsB7 pic.twitter.com/vvi59U1IO8 — Middle-earth Ent. (@MiddleearthEnts) May 9, 2022

Fredrica Drotos, Chief Brand & Licensing Officer for SZC’s Middle-earth Enterprises, describing working with EA, said: “We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans. It’s an honor to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout.”

While we don’t have any concrete details about The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth’s launch, we do know that it will enter the beta testing phase soon. The game will be free-to-play but will include in-app purchases like loot boxes. Keep checking Middle-earth Enterprises' Twitter handle for more information about the game.