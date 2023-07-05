Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will soon introduce fan-favourite characters Gandalf, Legolas, and Gimli

EA and Capital Games have announced that three members of the Fellowship will soon arrive in The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth. Legolas and Gimli's arrival in the RPG is imminent, while Gandalf will be unlocked by participating in the upcoming Mines of Moria raid.

Legolas will bring his archery skills into battle, taking the crown as the game's current strongest attacker. Meanwhile, Gimli's brawling ability enables him to take a ludicrous amount of damage before returning the favour to whoever foolishly attacked him. Finally, Gandalf will bring powerful support options to the fray.

Since the trio know each other well, they bolster one another when chosen in the same quad. Gimli and Legolas combine nicely for more powerful attacks and will perform a devastating Team Up Attack together. Throw Gandalf into the mix, and the team's offensive and defensive prowess improves further.

More details about Legolas and Gimli's kit will get released on the Heroes of Middle-earth blog, while information about the new raid will appear there throughout July, giving you plenty of time to prepare for the challenge ahead.

As mentioned, Gandalf the Grey can be unlocked by tackling the Mines of Moria raid, which is available to any player belonging to a Guild. By teaming up with your pals, you can gather keys by completing a series of quests. Ahead of the raid's arrival, there will be opportunities to bolster your squad from July 10th.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is available on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below. Stay up-to-date with all things Heroes of Middle-earth by checking out the game's official website.