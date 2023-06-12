Lord Elrond arrives in LOTR: Heroes of Middle-earth later this month

Following the recent addition of Arwen to Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth's roster, EA has announced the next character joining the RPG's ranks. On June 26th, Lord Elrond will arrive as the game's first Legendary character.

Alongside his arrival, an event called The Change in the Wind: Elrond Legendary Event will commence on June 26th and run until July 3rd. It will bring a new narrative to Heroes of Middle-earth that unfolds over seven parts and tells stories of other Elves from the series. It's worth doing since you have a chance to unlock The Lord of Rivendell by completing each part.

So, what does Lord Elrond bring to the battlefield? Healing, and plenty of it. According to EA, he is the strongest Healer in the game and even possesses the ability to revive allies. His basic ability, Ageless Wisdom, deals damage and has a chance to grant Regeneration to the most wounded teammate.

Meanwhile, Vilya's Light heals the squad member with the lowest amount of health, alongside granting them Protection and Regeneration. Additionally, if an Elf ally has previously fallen in battle, they will get revived.

Finally, his ultimate ability is The Wrath of Rivendell. It uses the power of his ring to bring forth the waters of the Bruinen River. Sounds wonderful, but what does that translate to in the game? Damage to all enemies and Slow for one turn.

Before Elrond debuts on June 26th, you can prepare for his arrival by tackling the game's numerous challenges. If that's too long to wait for a new character, you will be pleased to know that Elladan arrives later this week on June 15th.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.