The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth drops trailer for the latest Mines of Moria limited-time event

EA Mobile and Capital Games have dropped an exciting new trailer for its latest update to The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, letting players get a glimpse of the Mines of Moria raid event for the mobile RPG. The in-game raid kicked things off last July 26th, offering special guild challenges that put players' combat prowess to the test across large-scale battles.

In the latest update to The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, you can look forward to immersing yourself in the lore of the Mines in the novels by joining a guild and searching for the totem in the cantina for all the nitty-gritty.

Once you've got the hang of things, you can take your pick from the characters in the game's growing roster (characters from The Fellowship of the Ring, for instance, have recently been added to the RPG). You can then clear quests to gather keys and unlock the raid. The bravest warriors will reap bountiful rewards - you can even try your hand at climbing the leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official blog for more info on the event, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.