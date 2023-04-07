The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth drops gameplay trailer ahead of its launch on May 10th

EA and Capital Games have announced the official release date for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, with pre-registration sign-ups now currently ongoing. The expansive RPG will land on iOS and Android on May 10th, and eager fans can now get a special sneak peek at the game with its brand-new gameplay trailer.

In The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, players can look forward to diving into the game's turn-based strategy combat within the vast world of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien. Players can also expect to discover fresh narratives within the universe, along with thrilling Story modes, PvP battles and more.

As for the pre-registration event, there are tons of in-game goodies up for grabs from milestones achieved based on the number of sign-ups. So if you're eager to discover what it means to wield a new Ring of Power, signing up is indeed a no-brainer.

The game features fan-fave locations and characters from the popular IP as players prep their heroes, build their teams and embark on exciting campaigns throughout the realm. As the game continues to roll out more details in the next few months, you can stay tuned for any info and behind-the-scenes content on the official website of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth.

You can also have a look at the game on the Google Play Store for Android devices, check out the thrilling gameplay trailer in the embedded clip above, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

