The Land of Boggs is a new mix of endless runner and interior decorator from Buzzfeed

Run boggs, run

The Land of Boggs is a new endless runner mixed with an interior decorator

Play an amorphous blue blob on the run, collecting decorations for your cosy home

And it's arriving on mobile courtesy of none other than Buzzfeed!

You know, when you think you've seen everything, this job still manages to surprise you. That's because, as I was looking through the release for the newly launched The Land of Boggs, I caught a single name. Buzzfeed. Yes, the outlet you love to hate still persists, it would seem!

Now, obviously, this is not exactly the same Buzzfeed that has spent years telling you what the top 10 kitchen utensils are. It's Buzzfeed Animation Labs, which is obviously an entirely different entity by itself.

The Land of Boggs is based on Buzzfeed Animation Labs' own popular series, and offers a mixture of renovation-based gameplay with classic endless runner action. Think of it like a mixture of something such as Merge Mansion with Subway Surfers, and you're about on the right track.

Bogg off!

Aside from the sudden shock of seeing the Buzzfeed name again after so many years, The Land of Boggs doesn't do much to stand out, in a good way. It's simply a mixture of the classic space-decorating genre with endless running gameplay for good measure.

I suppose there must be some hardcore Land of Boggs fans out there who are excited to see their favourite blue blob on the small screen. But I think most of you will want to have a go purely to see what this surprisingly content-rich-looking endless runner has to offer the more casual fan. After all, you don't always need a deep connection to these things for them to be fun.

