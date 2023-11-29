Rush Arena, the tower defence game set in the Rush Royale universe, celebrates 1st anniversary

MY.GAMES is celebrating the 1st anniversary of Rush Arena in time for an epic milestone - the mobile tower defence game has just surpassed 2 million installs since it was first released. Set in the popular world of Rush Royale, the game has since then launched 50 million matches across the globe, with 13 updates in a span of 1 year and 524 different features.

Rush Arena also boasts 4 past events that it's released since the game went live, along with the latest one titled "Mirror Workshop" which put players' skills to the test with randomly selected identical decks before every match.

"The popularity of our Rush Royale series continues to grow, and with Rush Arena we are providing users with a more diverse gaming experience, offering new ways for them to engage with the tower defence format," says Aleksey Moshkovich, Lead Project Manager of Rush Arena. "Our team works diligently to identify hot trends and implement fresh ideas, such as new features or events, to provide new experiences and challenge users in different ways. This spirit of innovation stands behind the success of all MY.GAMES titles and is a cornerstone of our growth."

If you're keen on giving the new updates and anniversary festivities a go yourself, you can download Rush Arena on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.