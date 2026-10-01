Jackbox Party Pack 12 offers you a new sneak peek in latest gameplay trailer

Jackbox Party Pack 12 has unveiled a sneak peek in the form of a new gameplay trailer

See how soon-to-be-classics like Debate and Switch or Hyperface shape up

The latest entry in the hit party series is set to drop on October 15th

Three things in life are inevitable: death, taxes and a new Jackbox Party Pack. Now, the latest collection of quirky party games, Jackbox Party Pack 12, has unveiled a fresh suite of gameplay. While Netflix Games is experimenting with using your phone as a controller, Jackbox has been doing it for years, and Party Pack 12 is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

If you're not familiar, the Jackbox Party Pack series includes a number of digital party games, played on one core device such as an iPad, console or PC. From there, your friends pull out their phones and play using the larger screen to see everything play out in real time!

Better than board games

The 12th entry in the Jackbox Party Pack series comes with many great new games. Debate and Switch has you argue for, or against, ludicrous positions, while Hyperface has you warp photos to create some truly grotesque images. All these, and more, get a showing in the new trailer.

Jackbox Party Pack 12 also sees the return of one very interesting mechanic. Remember Tee K.O. and its gimmick of being able to order the ridiculous T-shirts you made? Well, now We Forgot a Card lets you do the same with the ludicrous greeting cards you and your friends create.

Jackbox is a genuine classic and a great time at parties. I've played many entries many times, and always had fun with it, whether that's online or in-person. So I'm genuinely excited to see how Jackbox Party Pack 12 shapes up when it releases!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other ways to spend time with your friends, why not check out our list of the best multiplayer games for iOS that you can play right now with your pals, whether that's together or against one another.