Jackbox Party Pack 12 unveils all five of the new minigames arriving in the latest pack

Jackbox Party Pack 12 has unveiled the five exciting new minigames arriving in this latest

Jackbox offers party minigames playable using your phone as a controller

And this pack features plenty of interesting new ways to mess with your friends

For multiplayer party games, you can't get more fun and consistent than Jackbox! And with the upcoming Jackbox Party Pack 12 set to arrive later this year on multiple platforms, naturally, we were interested to see what new minigames they had in store. Now, the wait is over as Jackbox have unveiled what's arriving in this newest entry of the series.

If you're not already familiar, Jackbox is a spinoff of the popular quiz game You Don't Know Jack that debuted all the way back in the 90s. Each Party Pack features all manner of eclectic minigames you can play with friends by using your phone as a controller.

Turns out you do know Jack

We Forgot a Card: Craft bizarre greeting cards with the 'help' of your friends and compete to make the most outrageous heartfelt messages.

Craft bizarre greeting cards with the 'help' of your friends and compete to make the most outrageous heartfelt messages. MegaPals: Test how linked you are to your friends by guessing what they guess in record time.

Test how linked you are to your friends by guessing what they guess in record time. Debate and Switch: Probably the one I'm most looking forward to. You're tasked with arguing for and against ridiculous positions in a 'town hall' style debate to win your friends to your side.

Probably the one I'm most looking forward to. You're tasked with arguing for and against ridiculous positions in a 'town hall' style debate to win your friends to your side. Idol Factions: A sort of strategy trivia game where you need to direct and sort factoids into their correct category faster than the other team.

A sort of strategy trivia game where you need to direct and sort factoids into their correct category faster than the other team. Hyperface: Squash, stretch, and contort your pals' features to react to prompts. Definitely a great use of the phone controller!

Alright, enough waffling, let's get into the new games:

As I said, there's plenty here I'm looking forward to playing with my friends. Keep an eye out for Jackbox Party Pack 12, featuring all these great new games, arriving later this fall!

And in the meantime, if you want to hone your trivia skills and train your brain, then you're in luck. Why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our favourite picks you can play right now?