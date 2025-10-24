Jackbox Party Pack 11 is out now on iOS for even more wacky party-game fun

Trivial

Jackbox Party Pack 11 is now available to purchase on iOS

It brings five new minigames from the Jackbox creators to the palm of your hand

Compete with friends to accomplish wacky tasks and sharpen your trivia skills

Jackbox is one of those names that's pretty much a cornerstone of multiplayer. For when you don't want to bust out Street Fighter, and nobody's willing to go 1v1 on Rust (the map, not the game) then it's time to bust out one of the Party Packs. And it really is an event to be excited for as Jackbox Party Pack 11 joins the fray!

By now you've probably already seen our previous coverage of the new Jackbox Party Pack that's now available to purchase on iOS. But if you haven't already, here's a brief rundown of all five of the new original minigames:

Legends of Trivia: Solve trivia questions to defeat monsters with your friends as you adventure D&D-style throughout the land.

Solve trivia questions to defeat monsters with your friends as you adventure D&D-style throughout the land. Suspectives: Use survey questions to narrow down which player secretly committed a crime, and defend yourself while you're at it!

Use survey questions to narrow down which player secretly committed a crime, and defend yourself while you're at it! Doominate: A nice-to-nasty wordplay puzzler where you turn seemingly innocent sentences into evil ones with the simple addition of words.

A nice-to-nasty wordplay puzzler where you turn seemingly innocent sentences into evil ones with the simple addition of words. Hear Say: This sound-based puzzler has you record custom sound-effects to fit prompts. Watch as they come to life!

This sound-based puzzler has you record custom sound-effects to fit prompts. Watch as they come to life! Cookie Haus: Weird customers offer strange prompts for cookies. Mix them up then vote on your faves!

Pop goes the Jack-in-the-box

Jackbox as a whole really needs little in the way of introduction. There's a reason these collection of multiplayer party titles have always made such a splash. Legends of Trivia in particular is the one that's caught my eye, with the obvious inspiration from how popular D&D has become amongst fans.

But if your friends barely stop for Jackbox then don't worry - we've got other options for playing with them! Check out our list of the best iOS multiplayer games for some of our top picks in competitive action across multiple genres!