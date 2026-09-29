Drop Duchy is a puzzling take on the city builder that's just launched on iOS and Android

Drop Duchy lands on mobile, with a new puzzling twist on the city builder

Build up your kingdom in this mix of Tetris, Balatro and Kingdomino

Fight off rival rulers and build yourself up from a small hamlet to a sprawling city

If you've been looking for a new and interesting way to assert your lordship on mobile, then Drop Duchy might be the game for you. Mixing Tetris, Balatro, Kingdomino and a sprinkle of Township about it, Drop Duchy offers a visually interesting and innovative new take on the puzzle format.

Drop Duchy functions a lot like Tetris and Kingdomino, with different tiles gradually dropping down and being slotted into place. However, each tile has a different natural resource on it, and as you put them in place, you'll also play cards with different structures on them. These structures then exploit the surrounding tiles, producing resources and increasing your progress as you go.

Drop it like it's hot

What's most interesting is how the board then develops over time. You're not simply placing similar tiles together to get a result; instead, the board will actively transform to turn your simple hamlet into a sprawling city.

Believe it or not, there's also a conquering element to Drop Duchy. As you progress and build up your realm, you'll also need to deal with other factions, sending out your troops to conquer their lands and expand your own. Conversely, if they invade and destroy your castle, it won't matter how far you've progressed, as your run comes to a close.

But, as with any good roguelike in the Balatro vein, you can jump back in and try again. Drop Duchy's mobile release comes packed with all the additional content currently released for the game. It also offers a quick demo to let you see whether this innovative mix of puzzler and city builder is worth purchasing!

Looking for other ways to train your brain? Well, get those little grey cells moving by checking out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our choice picks!