Dragon Village 3 offers an interesting mix of city builder and creature collector, out now on mobile

Dragon Village 3 combines retro villagebuilder and dragon taming

Breed your own from thousands of possible combinations of traits

Battle them against other players, or enemies in raids alongside guildmates

Who doesn't love dragons? Well, now you can take these legendary reptiles into the palm of your hand as Dragon Village 3 releases on mobile. Letting you build your own village, breed, train and battle your own dragons, it wraps this all in a gorgeously retro art style.

Developed by Korean studio Highbrow, Dragon Village 3 is the latest entry in the ongoing series, and sees you building up your own village to support and house your dragons. Drawing from thousands of possible combinations, you'll breed and raise your own menagerie of creatures, while preparing them for battle.

No dragon your feet here

Yes, there's more to Dragon Village 3 than simply laying down buildings and collecting dragons to watch roam between them. You'll also be able to jump into strategic PvP battles that set your team of three dragons against an opponent, in a battle to prove your dominance on the competitive stage.

Beyond that, you'll be able to take your dragons into battles against world bosses, or take on raids with special rewards. You can take them on alone, or in co-op with fellow guild members, offering plenty of opportunities to show the strength of your personal collection of dragons.

Dragon Village 3 isn't lacking in story either, with a fully illustrated narrative that follows your Tamer and their growth from humble village owner to master of these powerful creatures. As shown in our Dragon Village 3 beginner's guide, this is a village builder with more than a bit of fire to it!

And if you do choose now to jump into Dragon Village 3, hot off its launch, then you should be sure to check some of our other guides! Our list of Dragon Village 3 promo codes has plenty of ways to nab some free goodies easily.