The House of Da Vinci creators announce new puzzle game The House of Tesla

The game will launch on Steam this year with a mobile release to follow.

The House of Tesla is an upcoming puzzle adventure game.

The game is being developed by Blue Brain Games, the creator of The House of Da Vinci trilogy.

You'll solve puzzles using electricity and view the world through Tesla's eyes.

Blue Brain Games, the developer of the top-selling 3D puzzle trilogy The House of Da Vinci, has announced its next title, The House of Tesla. The game will launch for PC via Steam later this year, with iOS and Android releases to follow. You’ll be able to explore hauntingly beautiful locations as you solve intricate puzzles.

The House of Tesla is an adventure game in which you'll solve puzzles as Nikola Tesla, the father of electricity himself. You’ll explore Nikola Tesla’s most ambitious industrial building, a long-abandoned structure in Wardenclyffe. Tesla meant Wardenclyffe to become a futuristic city where society would be improved by free wireless electrical energy.

You’ll experience the game’s story in flashbacks as you solve challenging handcrafted puzzles. As Tesla, you'll view moments that led to the construction and eventually the demise of Wardenclyffe Tower as you discover a mystery amongst Tesla’s abandoned machines.

Taking place during America’s Progressive Era, The House of Tesla lets you use a machine to see and control the flow of electricity. In addition to Wardenclyffe Tower, you'll visit various new locations based on real-life places and designs created by Nikola Tesla.

It may be a while before you can play The House of Tesla, especially if you plan on enjoying the mobile release. However, you can still test your skills with Blue Brain Games' The House of Da Vinci trilogy, which is currently available on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam.

The House of Tesla isn’t available for pre-order yet. However, you can add the game to your Steam Wishlist. Additionally, be sure to check out the game’s Steam page to view The House of Tesla trailer.

To stay up to date with all the game's latest news and updates, follow developer Blue Brain Games on X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram. Further, you can also keep up with the latest news from The House of Tesla by visiting the developer's official website.