Tears of Themis invites you to soak in the summer vibes in its latest Summer Splash event

HoYoverse has announced an upcoming update for Tears of Themis, letting you experience the sun, sand, and sea with your chosen male lead within the romance detective game. In particular, the limited-time event "Summer Splash!" will be launching on May 16th, and you can look forward to soaking in the sea breeze with Artem, Marius, Luke and Vyn while you cool down from the scorching summer heat.

In the latest update for Tears of Themis, you can expect to flex your management skills as you run a cafe with the NXX members during the event. Clear the Request Funding task to score Ingredients Vouchers, which you can then use to unlock fresh menus for your cafe. Of course, you'll also have to pay attention the the customers' requests on every round, paying close attention to Food Quality, Service Efficiency, Service Level, and Sanitation.

Clearing all of the tasks in the Operation Handbook will help you score Glowy Conches. Plus, plenty of S-Chips, Stellin, and other in-game goodies will be up for grabs as well - and if you complete all of the items in your to-do list in Phase 3 of Summer Splash!, you can nab the event-limited Badge "Flying Fry Thief" as a badge of honour.

No update would be complete without event-limited SSR cards, so expect to pull Artem SSR "Ocean's Enchantment" and Vyn SSR "Sunkissed Vacation" from the gacha. You can also obtain Luke SR "Summer Starlight" simply by taking part in the "Summer Splash!" Event - you might even earn Marius SR "Seaside Sweetness!" if you keep at it (check out our Tears of Themis redeem codes) for more freebies!

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Tears of Themis on Google Play or on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.